At Least 7 HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats on the Same Day

Jan 5, 2022

At least seven historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) received bomb threats on Tuesday, leading to the evacuations of students and employees, reports The Washington Post.

University of Arkansas at Pine BluffUniversity of Arkansas at Pine BluffThe schools include the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University, Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University and Xavier University.

According to the Post, "it was not immediately clear whether the threats were connected or whether they were racially motivated."

No explosives were found and, by early Wednesday, the schools received "all-clear" notices. 

"Although the threat was unfounded, we ask that everyone remains vigilant," the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff said in a statement.

Related Stories
Social Large
News Roundup
Two University of Kansas Fraternities Suspended for Abusive Hazing
12-year-old Sawsan Ahmed with her father and mother.
News Roundup
12-Year-Old Earns Associate Degree, Pursues Bachelor's and Envisions Career in Medicine
Large Slider Mascot Mike
News Roundup
Louisiana State Reimplements COVID-19 Precautions Amid Omicron Surge
Dr. Mathew Johnson
News Roundup
Albion College President Resigns Following Community Complaints, Moves into New Role
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Premium Employers
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Minority College Students
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More