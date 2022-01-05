Two University of Kansas Fraternities Suspended for Abusive Hazing

Jan 5, 2022

The University of Kansas has suspended two of its fraternities — Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta — for five years after university investigations revealed abusive hazing practices spanning back more than a decade, reports The Kansas City Star.

According to The Star, the investigation revealed that students who had pledged to the fraternities were subjected to verbal abuse and physical harm, had their personal property destroyed and were “under the control and authority of members every waking minute each day."

“I don’t know what else to say other than that being a part of this fraternity has been very difficult, has caused us physical harm, emotional torture, and interfered with our chances of success in college," said one student during the investigation.



