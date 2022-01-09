Online Exchange Program to Examine Art, Culture of African Diaspora

Jessica Ruf
Jan 9, 2022

Students and emerging artists from four countries central to the African diaspora (Bermuda, Brazil, the U.K. and U.S.) will participate in a new online student exchange program focused on the artistic and cultural experiences within the African diaspora. 

Https Cdn evbuc com Images 208372799 121397278835 1 Original 20220106 135716African Diaspora ConsortiumLaunching on Jan. 18., The Michael Nettles African Diaspora Globalization Student and Artist Exchange is a semester-long, online program. It will be hosted by the African Diaspora Consortium (ADC), in partnership with the Edmund W. Gordon Institute for Urban & Minority Education at Teachers College, Columbia University, and led by ADC master artists Delfeayo Marsalis, trombonist and composer, and Katrina Andry, visual artist and printmaker.

"Hundreds of years ago, lacking a shared language, enslaved Africans gathered on Sundays in New Orleans’ Congo Square to communicate through music, dance, and art," states a press release for the event, which is still open for registration here. "Today the arts powerfully link the African Diaspora and the 1.2 billion African-descended people dispersed around the globe who, collectively, would constitute the world’s third largest nation."

As part of the program, students from the four countries will share their own experiences and comparative knowledge regarding the Diaspora as well as focus on artistic engagement, community development, and service-learning projects.

“The African Diaspora is a story so central to an understanding of history and cultures, and to an understanding of human experiences, that it just has to be examined and told,” said ADC founder and President Dr. Kassie Freeman. “The Nettles Globalization Student and Artist Exchange recognizes that the arts were and continue to be a critically important part of that story.”

Nettles is the senior vice president of the Policy Evaluation Research Center at the Educational Testing Service (ETS).  


