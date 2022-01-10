Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Artis Appointed Trustee of Southern Accrediting Body

The president and CEO of South Carolina's Benedict College, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, has been elected to the Board of Trustees for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on College (SACSCOC) — the accrediting body of degree-granting higher education institutions in the southern states.

Beginning her three-year term in June, Artis will help implement the commission's accreditation process, determine commission policy, as well as review and make decisions regarding accreditation of institutions.

Additionally, she will serve on an assigned standing committee.

“I am extremely honored to serve as a Trustee for an organization that is committed to the quality of higher education,” said Artis. “I am proud of the noble mission of the Southern Association of Colleges and School Commission on Colleges which assures the educational effectiveness of its member institutions.”







