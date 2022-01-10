Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Artis Appointed Trustee of Southern Accrediting Body

Jan 10, 2022

The president and CEO of South Carolina's Benedict College, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, has been elected to the Board of Trustees for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on College (SACSCOC) — the accrediting body of degree-granting higher education institutions in the southern states.   

Dr. Roslyn Clark ArtisDr. Roslyn Clark ArtisBeginning her three-year term in June, Artis will help implement the commission's accreditation process, determine commission policy, as well as review and make decisions regarding accreditation of institutions.

Additionally, she will serve on an assigned standing committee.  

“I am extremely honored to serve as a Trustee for an organization that is committed to the quality of higher education,” said Artis. “I am proud of the noble mission of the Southern Association of Colleges and School Commission on Colleges which assures the educational effectiveness of its member institutions.”  



Read Next
Aspen Generic Rectangle
News Roundup
Aspen Institute's Inclusive America Project Changes Name to Religion & Society Program
January 10, 2022
Related Stories
Aspen Generic Rectangle
News Roundup
Aspen Institute's Inclusive America Project Changes Name to Religion & Society Program
1306 Aacu
News Roundup
Association of American Colleges and Universities Modifies Name to Reflect Global Membership
Https Cdn evbuc com Images 208372799 121397278835 1 Original 20220106 135716
News Roundup
Online Exchange Program to Examine Art, Culture of African Diaspora
Dr. Teik C. Lim
News Roundup
New Jersey Institute of Technology Appoints Ninth President
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Assistant Professor
Moss Landing Marine Laboratories
Assistant Controller
McDaniel College
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
WHITEHEAD FELLOW POSITION
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Minority College Students
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More