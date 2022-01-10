Aspen Institute's Inclusive America Project Changes Name to Religion & Society Program

The Aspen Institute — an international, nonpartisan nonprofit that "addresses some of the world's most complex problems" — is changing the name of its Inclusive America Project to the Religion & Society Program.

“This new name reflects the Program’s growth and the important role it will continue to play in contributing to a truly inclusive world,” said Dr. Dan Porterfield, president and CEO of the Aspen Institute.

Entering its tenth year, the program "strives to strengthen the understanding of religion’s role in advancing equity and the common good" and envisions "a society where religious and non-religious people thrive, respecting and engaging together across beliefs."