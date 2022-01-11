After Years of Negotiation, Student Workers of Columbia Union Reaches Tentative Agreement with University

Jessica Ruf
Jan 11, 2022

After 10 weeks of striking for better pay, benefits and arbitration in alleged misconduct cases, student workers at Columbia University have at last reached a tentative agreement with the administration, reports The Scientist. The Student Union Student Workers of Columbia — which has roughly 3,000 members — will vote on the contract later this month. 

E Rfiv8mw 400x400If ratified, the four-year contract would provide retroactive pay raises of no less than 4% this academic year to Ph.D. students, plus an additional 2% for union dues, followed by 3% raises each of the following three years. Master’s and undergraduate student workers would receive retroactive pay increases of no less than 5% this year and 3% each year after. Additionally, regardless of academic program, year-long appointments would have salaries of at least $43,100 after dues. 

Notably, the contract also provides access to independent arbitration or mediation for students who have claims of discrimination and harassment, meaning they will be able to hire outside lawyers.

“We are thrilled to reach an agreement with Columbia after seven years of building toward this first contract,” Ph.D. student Nadeem Mansour, a union bargaining committee member, said in a statement. “What our members achieved is impressive, but this is only the start. We look forward to building on our strong union culture to ensure the university continues to meet the needs of student workers.”

“There is no doubt that this has been a challenging period for the University, yet all who were involved in collective bargaining shared the common goal of creating a stronger Columbia for those who teach and learn, conduct research, discover and innovate, work and study here,” said the university’s provost, Dr. Mary Boyce, in a statement. “I am optimistic that when the new academic term begins on January 18, Columbia will fully return to the normal rhythm of academic life, and to the pursuit of intellectual accomplishment and personal fulfillment that brings each of us to this great University.”

Related Stories
2 Dec Blog Image
News Roundup
16 Colleges and Universities Sued for Alleged Colluding on Financial Aid Practices
Screen Shot 2022 01 11 At 12 52 56 Pm
News Roundup
Dr. Maya Angelou Becomes First Black Woman Featured on U.S. Quarter
Aspen Generic Rectangle
News Roundup
Aspen Institute's Inclusive America Project Changes Name to Religion & Society Program
Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis
News Roundup
Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Artis Appointed Trustee of Southern Accrediting Body
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Full Stack Developer
Purdue University
Assistant Professor
Moss Landing Marine Laboratories
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Provost
Pratt Institute
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Minority College Students
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More