Agnes Scott College and Morehouse School of Medicine Launch Partnership Programs

Agnes Scott College, a women's liberal arts college, and Morehouse School of Medicine, which is based in Atlanta, Georgia, are partnering up to offer an Early Commitment Program and Pre-Medical Linkage Program. These initiatives will give eligible Agnes Scott undergraduate, post-baccalaureate, and graduate students admission to Morehouse School of Medicine's MD program.

"The Early Commitment and Pre-Medical Linkage programs are another way that Agnes Scott is demonstrating our innovative approach to driving professional success for Scotties and helping them pursue career goals in a variety of industries," said Leocadia I. Zak, president of Agnes Scott College.

Third-year undergraduate students who meet certain criteria and wish to attend Morehouse School of Medicine after they graduate from Agnes Scott are eligible for the Early Commitment Program. The Linkage Program supports qualified post-baccalaureate and graduate students who hope to go to Morehouse immediately after finishing their Agnes Scott studies.

"When students that have traditionally not been steered into medicine, such as women, have opportunities to learn more about the possibilities of such careers, we see a stronger and more diverse clinical workforce," said Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and CEO of Morehouse School of Medicine. "With the Early Commitment and Pre-Medical Linkage programs, our institutions are partnering to cultivate the next generation of doctors who are ready to have an impact in underserved communities in Georgia and around the world."

During the Spring 2022 semester, Morehouse will begin interviews for selected juniors and post-baccalaureate students from Agnes Scott.