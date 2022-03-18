Secretary of Education Applauds Biden's Nomination of Dr. Nasser Paydar

Liz Kayne, Indiana UniversityDr. Miguel Cardona, praised President Biden's intent to nominate Dr. Nasser H. Paydar as Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education.

"Throughout his more than 35 years of experience as a higher education leader, Dr. Paydar has championed equitable and affordable access to postsecondary education," said Cardona. "He also has placed an important focus on diversifying the higher education workforce."

Paydar is currently chancellor emeritus of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) and executive vice president of Indiana University (IU). He has been an IU faculty member for more than 36 years and has served in various administrative and executive leadership positions there.

"I'm confident that Dr. Paydar will advance our efforts at the Department of Education and throughout the Biden-Harris administration to provide students of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities with more inclusive, affordable postsecondary learning opportunities, whether they be college degrees or career and technical programs," added Cardona. "I have no doubt Dr. Paydar will be an asset to the Department and hope for his swift confirmation so he can join us in this critical work."

As an IUPUI faculty member, Paydar has been a principal and co-principal investigator on research grants from federal and state agencies and private companies, including the U.S. Army. His research focuses on solid mechanics with applications in biomechanics and electronic packaging.

Paydar earned his bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in mechanical engineering from Syracuse University.