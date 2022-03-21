University of Michigan Named Selection Committee for Global Public Health Medal

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Mar 21, 2022

Dr. F. DuBois Bowman, dean of the University of Michigan's School of Public HealthDr. F. DuBois Bowman, dean of the University of Michigan's School of Public HealthThe University of Michigan (U-M) has named a selection committee for the Thomas Francis Jr. Medal in Global Public Health, one of the university's highest honors, and is seeking nominations for the award until the end of April.

The medal recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of global public health through scientific discovery or the development and leadership of effective public health policy or action.

"I am so proud of the university's continued commitment to honor exemplary work that improves the health of people in our country and around the world," said Dr. Mary Sue Coleman, president of U-M.

The 2022 selection committee includes Dr. F. DuBois Bowman, committee chair and dean of U-M School of Public Health, and Dr. Ravi Anupindi, professor of operations research and management at U-M Ross School of Business, among several others.

"Now, at this moment when global public health is more critical than ever, we are looking forward to recognizing someone who has made a significant impact on the health of populations across the world," said Bowman. "My hope is that the innovators recognized by this award serve as an inspiration for the next generation of global public health leaders."


Read Next
Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health and the next White House coronavirus response coordinator
News Roundup
Biden Appoints Dr. Ashish K. Jha To Help Lead Nation's COVID-19 Response
March 21, 2022
Related Stories
Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health and the next White House coronavirus response coordinator
News Roundup
Biden Appoints Dr. Ashish K. Jha To Help Lead Nation's COVID-19 Response
Dr. Leah VanWey, incoming dean of the faculty at Brown University
News Roundup
Brown University Appoints Dr. Leah VanWey Dean of Faculty
Dr. Nasser H. Paydar, President Biden's nominee for Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education
News Roundup
Secretary of Education Applauds Biden's Nomination of Dr. Nasser Paydar
Howard Cox, venture capitalist, philanthropist, and Harvard Business School alum
News Roundup
Harvard Business School Gets $10 Million Gift From Howard Cox for Health Care Initiative Fund
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Director of Student Engagement
ESU Student Activity Association
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Director of Student Org. and Commuter Services
ESU Student Activity Association
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Public Safety Officer
Brown University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Premium Employers
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
College Of Southern Md
CSMD
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
We’re Not OK: Black Faculty Experiences and Higher Education Strategies with Authors Dr. Antija Allen and Justin Stewart
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More