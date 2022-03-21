University of Michigan Named Selection Committee for Global Public Health Medal

The University of Michigan (U-M) has named a selection committee for the Thomas Francis Jr. Medal in Global Public Health, one of the university's highest honors, and is seeking nominations for the award until the end of April.

The medal recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of global public health through scientific discovery or the development and leadership of effective public health policy or action.

"I am so proud of the university's continued commitment to honor exemplary work that improves the health of people in our country and around the world," said Dr. Mary Sue Coleman, president of U-M.

The 2022 selection committee includes Dr. F. DuBois Bowman, committee chair and dean of U-M School of Public Health, and Dr. Ravi Anupindi, professor of operations research and management at U-M Ross School of Business, among several others.

"Now, at this moment when global public health is more critical than ever, we are looking forward to recognizing someone who has made a significant impact on the health of populations across the world," said Bowman. "My hope is that the innovators recognized by this award serve as an inspiration for the next generation of global public health leaders."



