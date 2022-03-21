Biden Appoints Dr. Ashish K. Jha To Help Lead Nation's COVID-19 Response

President Biden has appointed Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, to be the next White House coronavirus response coordinator.

Jha, who will succeed Jeffrey Zients, will lead the U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as advance the country's global health priorities and policies.

"Dr. Jha is one of the leading public health experts in America, and a well-known figure to many Americans from his wise and calming presence," said Biden in a recent statement. "And as we enter a new moment in the pandemic — executing on my National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from COVID — Dr. Jha is the perfect person for the job."

Jha will take a short-term leave from the School of Public Health for the temporary special assignment. The appointment will begin on April 5, 2022.

Jha is also a practicing physician with expertise in infectious diseases. He began as dean of the School of Public Health at Brown in September 2020 and was appointed to the position in February 2020 just before COVID-19 hit the U.S. in full force.

"Throughout this pandemic, we have worked at Brown to improve public understanding and information, and inform policy at every level of government here and around the globe," said Jha. "I am honored to accept President Biden's invitation to serve and continue that work. I do so confident that the work of the Brown School of Public Health will advance around critical issues, including pandemic preparedness and key initiatives we have launched and are growing, to improve understanding and policy in key public health issues, and train the next generation of public health leaders."