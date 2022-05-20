NADOHE Calls on Congress to Double Pell Grant

Arrman Kyaw
May 20, 2022

The National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) has called on Congress to double the Pell Grant, adding its voice to those of other higher ed organizations and advocacy groups.Congress

May 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Pell Grant.

“To build diverse and inclusive campuses, college education must be affordable and accessible to students,” according to a statement from NADOHE. “Historically and to the present day, admission policies have kept students of color out of most institutions of higher education in part due to affordability and financial constraints.”

Almost 60% of Black students, half of Native American students, and nearly half of Latino students use the grants to help pay for college, according to NADOHE.

“Doubling the Pell Grant would address the gap between the costs of higher education and the decreasing power of federal financial aid, making a college degree more accessible for the next generation of American students and reducing the burden of student loan debt,” according to the NADOHE statement. “This will ensure a diverse workforce that represents the full spectrum of American perspectives and talents.”

The organization commended the Biden administration for its proposed budget that would double the Pell Grant maximum to $13,000 by 2029.

 

 

Read Next
College Football Referee
News Roundup
Study Finds College Football Teams with Black Coaches Penalized More Often Than Teams with White Coaches
May 20, 2022
