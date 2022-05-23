McPherson College Receives $25 Million from California Philanthropists

McPherson College has received $25 million from California philanthropists Drs. Melanie and Richard Lundquist, the largest gift ever to a small, private Kansas liberal arts college and one of the largest to any Kansas college.

Melanie Lundquist was McPherson’s commencement speaker this year.

“We are deeply grateful to Richard and Melanie for their incredible generosity to McPherson College. This gift will help put our Community by Design strategic plan on a new trajectory ensuring the new campus commons is built and strengthening the college’s academic programs as well as support the student debt project, which enables students to graduate debt-free,” said McPherson President Dr. Michael Schneider. “The impact of the Lundquists’ gift and friendship is truly immeasurable.”

In November 2020, McPherson gave honorary doctorates – Doctor of Humane Letters (LHD) – to the two.

Richard Lundquist will be joining McPherson’s Board of Trustees.

“We are transitioning beyond our support of K-12 public education and are hoping this gift spurs more support of well-run small liberal arts colleges in the U.S.,” said Richard Lundquist. “We hope this gift will cause everyone to pay greater attention to the value of small liberal arts colleges. I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and helping implement their ‘Community by Design’ campus expansion plans.”