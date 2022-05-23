Rapper Travis Scott Gives 100 Graduating HBCU Students $10,000 Each

Arrman Kyaw
May 23, 2022

Rapper Travis Scott is giving 100 students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) $10,000 each as graduation gifts, USA Today reported.Travis ScottTravis Scott

The money – a total of $1 million – is meant to help graduating students with final fees. It was given to graduating seniors at 38 HBCUs through Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation and the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund – the latter named after Scott’s grandfather, an educator.

This is Scott's second time offering the scholarship. Last year, recipients included students from schools such as Howard University, Morehouse College, Texas Southern University, Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University.

"My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college," Scott said on his website. "I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing."

 

