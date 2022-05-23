Dwayne Wade Receives Honorary Degree from Marquette University

Arrman Kyaw
May 23, 2022

Basketball star Dwayne Wade received an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from Marquette University and was its commencement speaker this year, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.Marquette University President Michael Lovell and Dwyane WadeMarquette University President Michael Lovell and Dwyane Wade

Wade attended the Milwaukee school from 2000-2003, leaving for the NBA draft.

Speaking to 1,942 undergrads, Wade discussed passion and self-awareness.

"Today, we celebrate what you have accomplished as we should," Wade said. "Tomorrow, wake up to begin the next leg of your journey. Your passion. I repeat your passion lies on the journey.”

Wade, 40, retired from the NBA in 2019.

"As we become more self-aware, we achieve a better understanding of who we are," Wade said. "We discover our values. Our character. What we consider to be right or wrong. We discover what drives us, what inspires us and motivates us. Through self-awareness we are given the opportunity to design who we truly want and deserve to be."

 

 

 

 

 

