The University of Delaware to Increase Tuition by 3% for Coming School Year

The University of Delaware (UD) is increasing its tuition by 3% for the coming school year, the Associated Press reported.

This will mean a $390 increase for in-state students and a $1,050 increase for out-of-state residents. UD will not be increasing its mandatory fees.

Full price tuition, room, and board for in-state students will be $29,644 and $52,164 for out-of-state students for the 2022-23 academic year. But the school said it had budgeted $168 million in undergrad financial aid for the academic year.

Almost 19,000 undergrads and 4,300 grad students are enrolled at UD.