Dr. Fran’Cee Brown-McClure Named Vice President of Student Affairs at Jackson State University

Arrman Kyaw
May 24, 2022

Dr. Fran’Cee Brown-McClure will be Jackson State University’s next vice president of student affairs.Dr. Fran’Cee Brown-McClureDr. Fran’Cee Brown-McClure

In the past, Brown-McClure – a Jackson State alum from 2004 – served as vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Union College. She was also dean of students at Spelman College, and associate dean of Residential Education at Stanford University.

She is a member of the Albany New York alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; the Greater Albany Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, where she is program director; the Capital Region Community Foundation Board of Directors; the Junior Achievement of Northeastern New York Board of Directors; and the Board of Trustees for the Albany Academies.

Brown-McClure earned a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin in educational administration, a masters of Social Work from Boston University, and her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Jackson State University.

