Bill T. Jones and Dr. Lisa B. Thompson Named Presidential Visiting Scholars at The New School

Arrman Kyaw
May 24, 2022

Renowned scholars and creatives artists Bill T. Jones and Dr. Lisa B. Thompson have been named Presidential Visiting Scholars at The New School for the 2022-2023 academic year.Bill T. Jones and Dr. Lisa B. ThompsonBill T. Jones and Dr. Lisa B. Thompson

Jones and Thompson will teach, work on initiatives, lecture, and partake in public programming. Jones and Thompson will be in the second cohort. Last year, the university welcomed Judith Butler and Dr. Cornel West.

Jones – an artist, choreographer, theater director, and writer – is artistic director of New York Live Arts and artistic director/co-founder of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company.

Thompson – an award-winning theater artist, teacher, and scholar – is the Bobby and Sherri Patton Professor of African and African Diaspora Studies, and College of Liberal Arts’ adviser to the dean for faculty mentoring and support at the University of Texas at Austin.

