Dr. Brittani Smit Named AVP of DEI and Anti-Racism at IES Abroad

Dr. Brittani Smit will be IES Abroad’s associate vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism, effective June 1. Smit will be part of the IES Abroad Management Team.

IES Abroad is a global not-for-profit that provides study abroad and internship programs around the world.

In the past, Smit was resident director for South Africa programs for Arcadia University's College of Global Studies and student life manager & academic coordinator for the CIEE Global Institute in Cape Town.

"I am passionate about international education because I have experienced its transformative power firsthand," said Smit. "Studying abroad gave me a broader perspective on my own experiences and opened my eyes to the global manifestations of the systemic inequities I noticed in my local community in the U.S. I believe these life-changing opportunities should be accessible to all students. I am excited to join IES Abroad and continue building on the strong foundation of diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism work that has been established thus far."