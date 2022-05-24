Dr. Brittani Smit Named AVP of DEI and Anti-Racism at IES Abroad

Arrman Kyaw
May 24, 2022

Dr. Brittani Smit will be IES Abroad’s associate vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism, effective June 1. Smit will be part of the IES Abroad Management Team.Dr. Brittani SmitDr. Brittani Smit

IES Abroad is a global not-for-profit that provides study abroad and internship programs around the world.

In the past, Smit was resident director for South Africa programs for Arcadia University's College of Global Studies and student life manager & academic coordinator for the CIEE Global Institute in Cape Town.

"I am passionate about international education because I have experienced its transformative power firsthand," said Smit. "Studying abroad gave me a broader perspective on my own experiences and opened my eyes to the global manifestations of the systemic inequities I noticed in my local community in the U.S. I believe these life-changing opportunities should be accessible to all students. I am excited to join IES Abroad and continue building on the strong foundation of diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism work that has been established thus far."

 

Related Stories
Bill T. Jones and Dr. Lisa B. Thompson
News Roundup
Bill T. Jones and Dr. Lisa B. Thompson Named Presidential Visiting Scholars at The New School
President Kristina M. Johnson (right) and Veronica Meinhard
News Roundup
Ohio State University President Donates $1 Million for Student Scholarships
Dr. Fran’Cee Brown-McClure
News Roundup
Dr. Fran’Cee Brown-McClure Named Vice President of Student Affairs at Jackson State University
Travis Scott
News Roundup
Rapper Travis Scott Gives 100 Graduating HBCU Students $10,000 Each
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Director of Veteran Student Success
Independence Community College
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Biostatistics Tenure or Tenure-track Faculty
Temple University College of Public Health
TT Faculty Position (International Finance)
University of South Carolina
Premium Employers
College Of Southern Md
CSMD
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Understanding the Black Experience on College Campuses with Dr. S. Kent Butler, president, American Counseling Association
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs