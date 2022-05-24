Ohio State University President Donates $1 Million for Student Scholarships

Arrman Kyaw
May 24, 2022

Ohio State University has received $1 million from its own President Dr. Kristina M. Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard, to fund two scholarships for student athletes and first-gen students, The Lantern reported.President Kristina M. Johnson (right) and Veronica MeinhardPresident Kristina M. Johnson (right) and Veronica Meinhard

The first scholarship – to be named the Kristina M. Johnson Endowed Scholarship Fund – will be dedicated to undergrad student-athletes who are members of the Ohio State women’s field hockey and women's lacrosse teams.

The second scholarship – the Veronica Meinhard Endowed Scholarship Fund – will be for annual scholarships for first-gen undergrad students.

“This program will create pathways for students to earn their degrees debt-free,” University Trustee Brent R. Porteus said. “Together, she and Ms. Meinhard are demonstrating how the power of philanthropy, through their tireless advocacy and their generosity, creates vibrant futures for generations of Buckeyes.”

The amount of money given to each student is still unknown.

 

 

