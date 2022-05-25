Dr. Kimberly Griffin Appointed Dean of the College of Education at University of Maryland

Dr. Kimberly Griffin will become dean of the College of Education at the University of Maryland.

Griffin is currently professor and associate dean of graduate studies and faculty affairs for the College of Education. Other roles she’s held at UM include: associate professor in the Department of Counseling, Higher Education, and Special Education; faculty director for the Leadership Studies Program; concentration director for the student affairs specialization; and associate dean for graduate studies and faculty affairs.

Griffin’s research focuses on Black professors and their engagement in student interaction; the experiences of Black immigrant college students; diversity recruitment in graduate education, and campus racial climate.

Griffin earned a Ph.D. and M.A. in higher education and organizational change from the University of California, Los Angeles; an M.A. in education policy and leadership from the University of Maryland; and a B.A. in psychology from Stanford University.