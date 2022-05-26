Los Angeles Urban League to Honor Civil Rights Leader Rev. James Lawson

The Los Angeles Urban League (LAUL) will be giving civil rights leader Reverend James Lawson its Centennial Award at the 2022 Whitney M. Young, Jr. Gala. Lawson is one of the Civil Rights Movement's leading activists and tacticians of nonviolence. He worked directly with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to train students and volunteers in nonviolent direct action and helped coordinate the 1960 Nashville lunch counter sit-ins.

The 47th Awards Dinner – the theme this year is “A Century of Service” – will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

"There is no one more deserving of the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Award than Rev. Lawson. He is the legendary civil rights leader whose leadership resulted in majority legislation with global reach. He led multiple historic protests and continues to serve as a role model and inspiration for Civil Rights advocacy globally," said Michael A. Lawson, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League. "We thank him for his continued service and commitment to the Los Angeles Urban League's mission."

The Whitney M. Young, Jr., Awards Dinner raises funds for the Los Angeles Urban League and its community outreach programs.