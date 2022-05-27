Validity Finance Selects 2022 Equal Access Fellows

Arrman Kyaw
May 27, 2022

Validity Finance has selected three diverse law students at its 2022 Equal Access Fellows: Kristal Bird, Mackenzie Philbrick, and Matthew Rasson.Validity Logo 1

“We are privileged to have Kristal, Mackenzie, and Matthew join us this summer as Equal Access Fellows. Each of them brings unique and diverse perspectives in addition to stellar academic credentials,” said Laina Hammond, Validity managing director and senior investment officer.

The Equal Access Fellowship – now in its fourth year – gives 10-week paid summer fellowships to first-year law students from diverse backgrounds.

The three-person cohort will spend the first half of the summer at the commercial litigation finance company learning litigation funding basics and the second half at a legal non-profit of their choice.

“Since inception, our Fellowship program has offered promising law students meaningful experience in the growing field of litigation finance and an early introduction to the business and economics of law and legal risk,” Hammond said. “This year, in addition to hosting Fellows in our New York office, we are thrilled to have a Fellow in our Houston office for the first time.”

 

