TSU Partners with Foundation for India Studies for India Studies Program

Texas Southern University (TSU) will establish an India Studies program for the TSU Graduate School, which is meant to promote the study of India in the U.S., particularly in the Houston region.

This program is the product of a partnership between TSU and the Foundation for India Studies – the latter gave the TSU Foundation $10,000. TSU, working together with the Foundation for India Studies, will implement India-focused programming, such as symposia, conferences and guest speakers. The Graduate School will host the first symposium during the Fall 2022 semester.

One focus of the partnership is to study the connection between the struggle for liberation in India and the African American struggle for equality in the U.S.

“Part of TSU’s mission is to prepare our students to become global citizens and to have an understanding of the complexity of societies around the globe,” said TSU Graduate School Dean Dr. Gregory Maddox. “To understand the importance of Indian civilization to global history, especially through the lens of the historic linkage between Mahatma Gandhi’s and Martin Luther King Jr.’s commitment to non-violence in pursuit of liberation and social change, helps us accomplish that.”

Another focus of the partnership is to promote knowledge about India and Indian Americans and promote links with India and Indian universities.

“With this partnership, we want to perpetuate a legacy for future generations so that there is a greater understanding from the mainstream community of the contributions that Indians have made,” said Krishna Vavilala, founder and chairman of the Foundation for India Studies. “When I first came to Houston, the Indian population was just 20,000; it has grown incredibly since then, enriching the city economically and culturally. We are here to support Texas Southern University in its efforts to incorporate India into the academy and advance the program year after year.”