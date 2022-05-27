Southeastern Grocers Launches Annual Community Donation Program for Scholarships for Military Family Members

Arrman Kyaw
May 27, 2022

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) – parent company of Jacksonville-based grocery store chain Winn-Dixie – has launched its annual six-week community donation program to support scholarships for members of military families. And the company will also give $100,000 towards that cause, News4JAX reported.Southeastern Grocers (seg)

The SEG Gives Foundation has pledged $100,000 to nonprofit Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to family of servicemembers who died while serving or are now disabled.

Through July 5, customers of Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket, and Fresco y Más, can donate $1 or $5 or round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar at check out. The money will go towards private education tuition and tutoring for K-12 children, and higher ed tuition assistance for spouses and dependents.

“As we enter our fifth tour of giving in support of Folds of Honor, I am reminded of the great triumph we have achieved together to provide more than 1,100 educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members," said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. "We must never forget what our service members and their families have sacrificed for our country. They have foregone holidays, celebrations and even lost loved ones in exchange for our freedom. Particularly in times of adversity, it is important to honor the legacies of our American heroes who have given it all for us,."

Read Next
Validity Logo 1
News Roundup
Validity Finance Selects 2022 Equal Access Fellows
May 27, 2022
Related Stories
Validity Logo 1
News Roundup
Validity Finance Selects 2022 Equal Access Fellows
Krishna Vavilala (left) and Dr. Gregory Maddox
News Roundup
TSU Partners with Foundation for India Studies for India Studies Program
Dr. Robin Suzanne Poston
News Roundup
Dr. Robin Suzanne Poston Named SMU Dean of Moody School of Graduate and Advanced Studies and Associate Provost for Graduate Education
The Rev. James Lawson
News Roundup
Los Angeles Urban League to Honor Civil Rights Leader Rev. James Lawson
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Director of Veteran Student Success
Independence Community College
Biostatistics Tenure or Tenure-track Faculty
Temple University College of Public Health
TT Faculty Position (International Finance)
University of South Carolina
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Premium Employers
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More