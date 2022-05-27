Southeastern Grocers Launches Annual Community Donation Program for Scholarships for Military Family Members

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) – parent company of Jacksonville-based grocery store chain Winn-Dixie – has launched its annual six-week community donation program to support scholarships for members of military families. And the company will also give $100,000 towards that cause, News4JAX reported.

The SEG Gives Foundation has pledged $100,000 to nonprofit Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to family of servicemembers who died while serving or are now disabled.

Through July 5, customers of Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket, and Fresco y Más, can donate $1 or $5 or round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar at check out. The money will go towards private education tuition and tutoring for K-12 children, and higher ed tuition assistance for spouses and dependents.

“As we enter our fifth tour of giving in support of Folds of Honor, I am reminded of the great triumph we have achieved together to provide more than 1,100 educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members," said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. "We must never forget what our service members and their families have sacrificed for our country. They have foregone holidays, celebrations and even lost loved ones in exchange for our freedom. Particularly in times of adversity, it is important to honor the legacies of our American heroes who have given it all for us,."