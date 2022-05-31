New Michigan Legislation Aims to Expand Statewide Tuition-free College Program to Adults Ages 21-24

Arrman Kyaw
May 31, 2022

Michigan legislators are looking to expand a statewide tuition-free college program that helps adults play for community college tuition or Rep. Ben Frederick, R-OwossoRep. Ben Frederick, R-Owossoskilled trades training, MLive reported.

The Michigan Reconnect program – launched last year – is open to adults over age 25 who want to return to school to earn their first associate degree or skilled trades certification. It offers free or discounted tuition to those accepted.

House Bills 6129 and 6130 – bipartisan bills sponsored by state Reps. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, and Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, and introduced this week – would open up the program to adults ages 21-24 to help address education gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Michiganders who return to school as adults have unique needs and prior life experiences that should be acknowledged by their institutions,” Frederick said in a statement. “The goal is to allow people to receive an employment-relevant credential with minimal or no debt, so they can successfully advance their careers.”

Frederick – chair of the House’s budget subcommittee on community colleges and higher education – allocated $155 million in federal COVID relief funding for the expansion of Michigan Reconnect in the House’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

The state budget must be passed by Sept. 30.

 

Related Stories
Seattle Pacific University (spu)
News Roundup
Seattle Pacific University Students Protest After Trustees Uphold Rules Banning Hiring LGBTQ+ Staff
St Petersburg Community College
News Roundup
St. Petersburg Community College to Assist African American Male High School Graduates Transition to College
Jordan Brand
News Roundup
Jordan Brand to Become School-wide Sponsor of Howard University Sports Teams
Validity Logo 1
News Roundup
Validity Finance Selects 2022 Equal Access Fellows
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Career Counselor
UIS Career Development Center
ANESTHESIOLOGIST-CLINICIAN EDUCATOR
Stanford University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
TT Faculty Position (International Finance)
University of South Carolina
Premium Employers
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More