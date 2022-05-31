St. Petersburg Community College to Assist African American Male High School Graduates Transition to College

St. Petersburg Community College has created a new initiative for African American male high school graduates who want to attend there. The Florida African American Male Experience (FAAME) program is meant to increase the school’s enrollment of African American male students.

“The grant is designed to assist students to walk across that stage with zero to little debt,” said coordinator Steve Marshall.

The program, according to the school website, will include one-on-one tutoring, mentorship, academic advising, and financial support.

“I know what it was like being a high school graduate and not have support and resources to go to college,” Marshall said. “It was a great struggle for me and I overcame those barriers. I don’t want others to have to go through that.”

According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, public two-year colleges have seen nearly a 15% drop in enrollment 2019-2021. Last year, enrollment of black male freshmen dropped over 21%.