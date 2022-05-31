Jordan Brand to Become School-wide Sponsor of Howard University Sports Teams

Athletic brand Jordan will become a school-wide sponsor of Howard University, outfitting the school’s sports teams, Boardroom reported.

The agreement will be the brand’s first comprehensive venture back into HBCUs since signing an HBCU as one of its original three “Jordan schools”. The HBCU in question was North Carolina A&T University, with the other two Jordan schools being St. John’s University and University of Cincinnati.

North Carolina A&T was previously attended by Michael Jordan’s brother, Larry Jordan, in their home state.

Howard will join University of North Carolina, UCLA, Michigan, Georgetown, Marquette, San Diego State, Houston, Oklahoma, and Florida as Jordan-branded collegiate athletic departments.

This new deal with Jordan will not affect the agreement Howard has with Stephen Curry’s signature Curry Brand, which provides Bison golf with gear.