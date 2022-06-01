Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis to be Awarded Heterodox Academy Open Inquiry Award

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 1, 2022

Heterodox Academy (HxA), a New York City-based nonprofit that advocates for open inquiry, viewpoint diversity, and constructive disagreement in higher ed, will be awarding three people its Open Inquiry Awards, one of whom is Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis.Dr. Roslyn Clark ArtisDr. Roslyn Clark Artis

The three awards will be given at the HxA Conference 2022 this month. The awards were launched in 2018.

Artis will receive the Leadership Award, which is “presented to the person who has most effectively championed the principles of open inquiry, viewpoint diversity, and constructive disagreement in the academy and beyond."

“Open inquiry and viewpoint diversity is the hallmark of a quality liberal arts education,” said Artis.  “At Benedict College, we are committed to developing critical thinkers who will question, challenge, commit engage and serve their communities in a meaningful and equitable way.  This acknowledgment by HxA acknowledges and validates the importance of this commitment.”

The Exceptional Student Award will be given to University of Virginia student Emma Camp, who graduate with a degree in philosophy and English.

The Courage Award will be given to Dr. Dorian Abbot, an associate professor of geophysics at the University of Chicago.

 

 

 

