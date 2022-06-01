Hampton University to Host ‘Celebrating a Legend’s Legacy: The Harvey Years Gala’

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 1, 2022

Hampton University will host the ‘Celebrating a Legend’s Legacy: The Harvey Years Gala’ in honor of retiring Hampton President Dr. William R. Harvey. The event will take place next Saturday, June 11, at the Hampton University Convocation Center.Hampton Harvey

Funds raised from the event will go towards the new Harvey Legacy Endowed Scholarship and the Harvey Legacy Current-Use Scholarship.

The event – open to the public – will follow Hampton University’s COVID-19 guidelines, which include proof of full vaccination, temperature checks, and that masks must be worn at all times except during meals.

The gala is a black-tie event, with a gourmet dinner, dancing, networking, and a live musical performance. Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier will serve as the master of ceremony and the event will feature a live musical performance from multi-Grammy Award Winner Babyface. 

