Brookdale Community College Joins 2022 Achieving the Dream Network

Brookdale Community College in New Jersey is joining the 2022 cohort of the Achieving the Dream (ATD) Network to advance equity, access, and student success.

“We are partnering with ATD to strengthen student outcomes, particularly for historically underserved students who have been impacted by the pandemic, and to be part of a national network that is leading transformational change in higher education,” said Dr. David M. Stout, president of Brookdale Community College.

In joining the 2022 cohort, Brookdale joins Central Carolina Technical College; Community College of Aurora; HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College; Meridian Community College; Northwood Technical College; and J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College.

Teams from the schools will meet in Charlotte, NC, June 14-16 for a Kickoff Institute that will set the stage for their ATD partnership.

Brookdale Representatives will meet virtually with ATD and begin to develop customized action plans based on the school’s strategic goals.