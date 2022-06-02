Education Department to Discharge All Remaining Federal Student Loans Borrowed to Attend Corinthian's Colleges

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 2, 2022

The U.S Education Department has announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans borrowed to attend any campus owned or operated by Corinthian Colleges Inc. from its 1995 founding through its April 2015 closure, marking the largest single loan discharge ED has made yet.Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel CardonaSecretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona

As a result, 560,000 borrowers will get $5.8 billion in full loan discharges, including those who have not yet applied for a borrower defense discharge.

The Biden-Harris Administration has approved $25 billion in total loan relief for borrowers since January 2021.

The action builds upon the ED’s 2015 conclusions that the for-profit college chain engaged in misrepresentations about employment prospects, made misstatements to prospective students about the ability to transfer credits, and falsified their public job placement rates.

“As of today, every student deceived, defrauded, and driven into debt by Corinthian Colleges can rest assured that the Biden-Harris Administration has their back and will discharge their federal student loans,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. “For far too long, Corinthian engaged in the wholesale financial exploitation of students, misleading them into taking on more and more debt to pay for promises they would never keep. While our actions today will relieve Corinthian Colleges’ victims of their burdens, the Department of Education is actively ramping up oversight to better protect today’s students from tactics and make sure that for-profit institutions – and the corporations that own them – never again get away with such abuse.”

ED will soon begin notifying students who attended Corinthian of this action, with discharges following in the months after. Borrowers will not have to take any actions.

 

 

 

Read Next
Equal Rights Advocates
News Roundup
Civil Rights Organizations Urge Education Department to Investigate College NDA Requirements for Title IX Claims
June 2, 2022
Related Stories
Equal Rights Advocates
News Roundup
Civil Rights Organizations Urge Education Department to Investigate College NDA Requirements for Title IX Claims
Dr. Joya Misra
News Roundup
Dr. Joya Misra and Dr. Jennifer A. Reich Elected President and Vice President of ASA
Brookdale Community College
News Roundup
Brookdale Community College Joins 2022 Achieving the Dream Network
Hampton Harvey
News Roundup
Hampton University to Host ‘Celebrating a Legend’s Legacy: The Harvey Years Gala’
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
ANESTHESIOLOGIST-CLINICIAN EDUCATOR
Stanford University
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Director, Office of Student Conduct
Binghamton University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Career Counselor
UIS Career Development Center
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
College Of Southern Md
CSMD
Bc Logo Small
Baker College
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More