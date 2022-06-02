Dr. Joya Misra and Dr. Jennifer A. Reich Elected President and Vice President of ASA

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 2, 2022

Dr. Joya Misra, a professor of sociology and public policy and director of the Institute for Social Science Research at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, has been elected president of the American Sociological Association (ASA).

Dr. Joya MisraDr. Joya Misra

Dr. Jennifer A. Reich, University of Colorado-Denver professor of sociology and director of University Honors and Leadership, has been elected ASA vice president.

Misra and Reich will serve as president- and vice president-elect for one year before taking their respective roles August 2023.   

Misra’s work primarily focuses on social inequalities of various kinds – gender and gender identity, race, class, ethnicity, sexuality, nationality, citizenship, parenthood status, and educational level. Reich’s work examines how people weigh information and strategize interactions with the state and service providers in public policy.

Misra holds a Ph.D. and MA from Emory University and BA degree from Centenary College. Reich holds a Ph.D. and MA from the University of California-Davis and her BA from University of California-Santa Barbara after transferring from Santa Barbara City College.

 

