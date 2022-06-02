Black History Professor Suing University of Arkansas at Little Rock Posts Resignation Letter

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Jun 2, 2022

Dr. Brian Mitchell, soon-to-be-former history professor at the University of Arkansas at Little RockDr. Brian Mitchell, soon-to-be-former history professor at the University of Arkansas at Little RockUniversity of Arkansas at Little RockAt the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR), Dr. Brian Mitchell, a Black tenured history professor, has resigned less than a year after filing a lawsuit in July against UALR, alleging discrimination because of his race and age.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Mitchell, 53, last Friday shared a lengthy resignation letter with UALR faculty through an email listserv. Mitchell came to the university as an adjunct professor in 2006, then he became a full-time, tenure-track assistant professor of history in 2015. Last year, UALR awarded Mitchell tenure.

His scholarship centers on the 1919 Elaine Massacre in Phillips County, Arkansas. During these attacks, white mobs killed hundreds of Black residents in the county after Black sharecroppers and tenant formers began organizing for better working conditions. Mitchell's resignation letter includes allegations of unfair treatment by UALR administrators, whom he compares at one point to "Phillips County's plantation owners."

"Like the plantation owners, the university's administration has operated clandestinely in the shadows hiding their faces while committing dastardly deeds under the cover of their official positions," stated Mitchell in his letter.

When asked about the resignation, a UALR spokesperson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the university does not comment on personnel matters.

Attorneys with the University of Arkansas System have also filed a motion to dismiss Mitchell's lawsuit, stating in court documents that his claims do not show "a material disadvantage or change in employment conditions."

According to his resignation letter, Mitchell's last day will be June 10. 

Related Stories
Equal Rights Advocates
News Roundup
Civil Rights Organizations Urge Education Department to Investigate College NDA Requirements for Title IX Claims
Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona
News Roundup
Education Department to Discharge All Remaining Federal Student Loans Borrowed to Attend Corinthian's Colleges
Dr. Joya Misra
News Roundup
Dr. Joya Misra and Dr. Jennifer A. Reich Elected President and Vice President of ASA
Brookdale Community College
News Roundup
Brookdale Community College Joins 2022 Achieving the Dream Network
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director, Office of Student Conduct
Binghamton University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Graduate Program Director, DNP Program
Temple University College of Public Health
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Premium Employers
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Bc Logo Small
Baker College
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs