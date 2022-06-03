Howard University and Union Formalize Three-Year Agreements for Adjuncts and Non-Tenured Faculty

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 3, 2022

Howard University and the union for adjunct faculty and non-tenured track faculty have formalized two three-year agreements to support adjunct and non-tenure track faculty, according to a joint statement from the two parties.Howard University

The union is Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Local 500. There are approximately 350 represented adjunct and full-time non-tenure track faculty at Howard.

Among changes to the adjunct faculty agreement are market pay increases for each of the three years of the contract and an enhancement for notification and of preferential consideration in filling full-time lecturer openings at Howard.

As for the non-tenure track faculty, their agreement with Howard marks the first collective bargaining agreement between the school and its non-tenured track faculty. It provides market increases over the three-year term of the agreement and term appointment progression.  

