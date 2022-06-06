Tennessee State University Students Learn About Music Industry Via Three-week Music Accelerator Program

Tennessee State University (TSU) students recently had the opportunity to learn about the music industry via a three-week TSU Maymester Music Accelerator Program, wherein music industry organizations educated them, Music Row reported.

The TSU Music Accelerator Program is a program in partnership with Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), Nashville Music Equality, Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Wasserman Music, and YouTube Music.

Students were able to hear from music executives and gain internships at various music industry companies, including Wasserman Music, Warner Music Nashville, and LVRN.

“The Music Business Accelerator course was a one-of-a-kind learning experience that exposed students to successful music professionals,” said Dr. Mark Crawford, TSU professor of music and coordinator of commercial music. “Whether having guests in the classroom, or visiting a music related company, the course provided real-time and real-life information that have enabled the students to see their future careers as a tangible goal and not an ambiguous dream. This course provided inspiration, calculation, and anticipation of things to come!”

Some of the speakers included Post Malone manager Dre London; Artistry Group founder/CEO Max Gousse; Tuma Basa of Youtube Music; Andrew Lieber of MAC Agency; Roddy Ricch manager Shawn Holiday; and recording artists Breland, Blanco Brown and Joy Oladokun.