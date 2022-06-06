AAC&U Announces 54 Schools for 2022 Curriculum-to-Career Innovations Institute

The American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) has announced the 54 schools selected to participate in its 2022 Curriculum-to-Career Innovations Institute.

This virtual institute – co-directed by AAC&U and IBM – will take place from Aug. 11 – Dec.16 and will focus on supporting campus efforts to strengthen connections between college learning and workforce preparation and to develop productive campus-industry partnerships.

“The Curriculum-to-Career Innovations Institute offers a unique opportunity to nurture and spread new approaches to curricular design that promote equity and student success through meaningful career preparation,” said AAC&U President Dr. Lynn Pasquerella. “We look forward to working with our colleagues from IBM to support and advance the innovative work of the participating institutions.”

Some of the 54 schools include: American University in Cairo; Bay Path University; Bridgewater College; California State Polytechnic University, Pomona; California State University San Marcos; Clark University; Davidson College, Delaware State University, Emerson College; Gallaudet University; Kent State University; University of Virginia; and William & Mary.