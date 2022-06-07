Albany Technical College's Longest-serving President, Dr. Anthony Parker, Dead at 69

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 7, 2022

Albany Technical College (ATC) President Dr. Anthony Parker has died Monday, WALB News 10 reported.Dr. Anthony ParkerDr. Anthony Parker

“From day one, Dr. Parker led the college with a servant’s heart whose top priority was the interest of his students,” ATC said in a news release. “During his remarkable career at Albany Technical College, Dr. Parker was committed to helping each and every student achieve greatness and realize their dreams through the power of education.”

Parker, 69, was the longest-serving president of the school – 27 years – having become president in 1995, the Albany Herald reported.

“Dr. Parker was an influential figure in the community,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said. “His contributions can’t be measured, because you have to talk about the thousands of people Dr. Parker and his staff helped place in the work force, in skilled, good-paying jobs.”

“He was a giver, and I think what I remember the most is he loved his community,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Memorial Health System President and CEO. “In talking with Dr. Parker, you never felt things were hopeless. He always felt there was hope for whatever it was, whether for young people or people who needed a GED. He knew the value of education for all of us, and he knew it wasn’t one size fits all.”

