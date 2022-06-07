Northern Illinois University Student Missing

Latif Adeboyejo, a Northern Illinois University student, is missing. And DeKalb police are asking for the public assistance.

Adeboyejo, 21, was last seen Sunday leaving campus in a Black 2010 Ford Fusion with Illinois license plate number CB60681, according to school officials.

He is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and was wearing all black Nike tech fleece at the time of disappearance.

Adeboyejo is originally from Chicago.

Those with information are urged to contact the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.