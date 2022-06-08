Dr. Jayathi Murthy Named President of Oregon State University

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 8, 2022

Dr. Jayathi Murthy will become the next president of Oregon State University. Murthy will be the first-ever woman of color to lead Oregon’s largest public university, OPB reported.Dr. Jayathi MurthyDr. Jayathi Murthy

Murthy is dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of California Los Angeles – the first woman to hold that position – and professor in UCLA’s mechanical and aerospace department.

At UCLA’s engineering school, one of Murthy’s top priorities was expanding access to underrepresented groups. That won’t change for her at OSU, she said.

“Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion is a deeply held conviction of mind and is central to my work as an educator and administrator,” Murthy said. “As an engineer, I have often been the only woman in the room since I was 16.”

Murthy holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Washington State University, and a bachelor’s of technology degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

Murthy visited OSU’s main campus in Corvallis late last month, in an attempt from the OSU board of trustees to lead a more transparent search, given how OSU’s last presidential search – candidates were kept confidential – resulted in the hiring of Dr. F. King Alexander, who ended up resigning amid criticism about mishandled sexual misconduct allegations at his previous university, Louisiana State University.

 

 

 

 

Related Stories
Oregon State Capitol Building
News Roundup
State of Oregon to Help Pay for Cost of College for Tribal Members
Framingham State University
News Roundup
Three Massachusetts State Universities Receives Nearly $3 Million from NSF
Laura Wooten
News Roundup
Princeton Renaming Building After Longest-serving Election Poll Worker in the U.S.
Latif Adeboyejo
News Roundup
Northern Illinois University Student Missing
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Assistant Dean for Awards & Enrollment Management
SC Honors College- University of South Carolina
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Criminal Justice Instructor
Lakeshore Technical College
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Premium Employers
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More