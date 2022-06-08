Current and Former Georgetown College Athletes Blindsided by Abrupt Program Cuts

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 8, 2022

Current and former Georgetown College athletes have found themselves blindsided and disappointed by the Kentucky school’s decision to cut several athletic programs for what it says are financial reasons, WKYT reported.Georgetown College

The school announced they’d be making these cuts on Sunday. The current and former athletes and coaches have taken to social media since the announcement.

Two of the programs being cut are men’s and women’s varsity golf.

“We’ve sent emails to the president and athletic directors. We’ve posted on Facebook and social media. We’ve got the petition. Now we just want to know why. A lot of us were just caught off guard,” said Baylee Salyers, former Georgetown College women’s golf player.

Georgetown College said in a statement on Tuesday: “Georgetown College is taking steps to control institutional costs that include the discontinuation of some of the College’s athletic teams. Those teams affected are men’s and women’s varsity golf, competitive archery, and junior varsity programs in men’s and women’s soccer. Scholarships for all affected student athletes will be honored, but the College will no longer fund competition for these teams at this time.

“These actions are part of a broader restructuring of the College’s budget that was necessary to respond to rapidly rising costs and to eliminate a gap between projected costs and projected revenue.

“The College acknowledges and respects the pain and disappointment felt by affected student-athletes and by others affected by budget decisions, but hard choices were necessary in order to remain fiscally responsible in a challenging economic environment.”

Salyers started a change.org petition to save the golf program that has more than 1,800 signatures as of Wednesday.

 

 

 

Read Next
Dr. Lawrence S. Bacow
News Roundup
Harvard President Dr. Lawrence S. Bacow to Step Down from Role June 2023
June 8, 2022
Related Stories
Dr. Lawrence S. Bacow
News Roundup
Harvard President Dr. Lawrence S. Bacow to Step Down from Role June 2023
Cuny
News Roundup
CUNY Faculty and Staff Union Sue School, Claims COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Unfair
Dr. Jayathi Murthy
News Roundup
Dr. Jayathi Murthy Named President of Oregon State University
Oregon State Capitol Building
News Roundup
State of Oregon to Help Pay for Cost of College for Tribal Members
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Dean for Awards & Enrollment Management
SC Honors College- University of South Carolina
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Lecturer in Writing and Reasoning Program
Southern Methodist University
Director, Office of Student Conduct
Binghamton University
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Premium Employers
Bc Logo Small
Baker College
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More