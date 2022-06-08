State of Oregon to Help Pay for Cost of College for Tribal Members

Oregon will help pay for the cost of college for tribal members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized tribes who attend an in-state community college or university, The Oregonian reported.

State lawmakers funded the Oregon Tribal Student Grant program for $19 million for 2022-23. So far, lawmakers have funded it only for the next academic year.

Students will have to submit a Federal Application For Student Aid, or an Oregon Student Aid Application, along with a grant application. The grant will help cover the difference between state or federal aid a student receives and the average cost of attendance at their in-state school.

Students attending private non-profit schools in Oregon and graduate programs can apply as well, but the grant will be capped at maximum cost of attendance at a public university.

“This is a huge opportunity for our tribal members to essentially gain access to higher education where there’s a possibility that they would not go if they did not have access to this grant,” said Modesta Minthorn, education director for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

Priority application deadline for the grant is Aug. 1.