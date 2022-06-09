Michigan State University Non-tenure Faculty Union Ratify Agreement with MSU

Michigan State University’s non-tenure track faculty union has ratified a collective bargaining agreement with the school, which will lead to a 3.5% salary increase for members and increases to minimum salaries, among other changes, the Lansing State Journal reported.

MSU Union of Non-Tenure Faculty (UNTF) represents about 750 members. The agreement will last from 2022-2026.

“Most bargaining tends to be positional — each side has what it wants. It’s hard to reach an agreement that way,” union President Kate Birdsall said. “It’s pretty rare that one side sits and listens to the other. We learned a lot and we hope the university did, too, in those longer, less formal sessions. Being able to identify what our interests were and sharing that in a transparent way with MSU’s co-lead negotiators got us a really long way.”

Minimum salary increases – per the new agreement – are as follows:

· About $36,900 - $45,000 for lecturers, assistant instructors, instructors and specialists

· About $47,500 - $55,000 for assistant professors

· About $53,000 - $60,000 for associate professors

· About $65,300 - $70,000 for professors

Salary increases will take effect in October.

The agreement also includes the expansion of a senior instructor position, “Designation B.” After teaching for about four years, faculty can apply and, if awarded, receive five-year appointments.