University of Alabama Online Launches Grant Program to Remove Financial Barriers for U.S. Servicemembers Seeking Bachelor's Degrees

The University of Alabama Online is launching a grant program to help cover tuition costs and remove the financial barriers for U.S. servicemembers looking to earn bachelor’s degrees through the school.

The UA Online Military Tuition Grant is open to active-duty military, National Guard, and Reserve service members enrolled in undergrad distance learning through UA Online.

It will cover tuition costs not covered through military tuition assistance up to the maximum allowed by the student’s branch of service for six credit hours during the fall, spring and summer terms – up to 18 credit hours per academic year.

“Our college has been in the business of delivering dreams by distance for more than 100 years, and I am honored to see us initiate this exciting incentive for our military service members,” said Dr. Robert Hayes, UA interim dean of the College of Continuing Studies.