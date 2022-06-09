University of Alabama Online Launches Grant Program to Remove Financial Barriers for U.S. Servicemembers Seeking Bachelor's Degrees

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 9, 2022

The University of Alabama Online is launching a grant program to help cover tuition costs and remove the financial barriers for U.S. servicemembers looking to earn bachelor’s degrees through the school.University Of Alabama

The UA Online Military Tuition Grant is open to active-duty military, National Guard, and Reserve service members enrolled in undergrad distance learning through UA Online.

It will cover tuition costs not covered through military tuition assistance up to the maximum allowed by the student’s branch of service for six credit hours during the fall, spring and summer terms – up to 18 credit hours per academic year.

“Our college has been in the business of delivering dreams by distance for more than 100 years, and I am honored to see us initiate this exciting incentive for our military service members,” said Dr. Robert Hayes, UA interim dean of the College of Continuing Studies.

Related Stories
Michigan State University
News Roundup
Michigan State University Non-tenure Faculty Union Ratify Agreement with MSU
Dr. Lawrence S. Bacow
News Roundup
Harvard President Dr. Lawrence S. Bacow to Step Down from Role June 2023
Georgetown College
News Roundup
Current and Former Georgetown College Athletes Blindsided by Abrupt Program Cuts
Cuny
News Roundup
CUNY Faculty and Staff Union Sue School, Claims COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Unfair
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Visiting Asst Professor Mathematics
Oakland University
Lecturer in Writing and Reasoning Program
Southern Methodist University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Assistant Dean for Awards & Enrollment Management
SC Honors College- University of South Carolina
Director, Office of Student Conduct
Binghamton University
Premium Employers
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Bc Logo Small
Baker College
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More