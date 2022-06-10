National University Launches Transfer Program to Help Servicemembers Complete College

National University announced the launch of a transfer pathway to help active-duty service members complete college by combining Credit for Prior Learning with community college course work.

"By respecting and valuing the skills and experiences gained through national service, we can create faster on-ramps to college completion for active-duty service members and veterans," said Dr. Joseph Allen, director of community college pathways at National University. "This is about serving men and women in uniform who serve us—helping them to apply their considerable skills, experiences, and talents in military leadership or civilian career paths of their choice."

This pathway – Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership - Military Leadership Program – was built together with Palomar College. The transfer program will enroll active-duty service members and veterans who have completed Palomar's Associate of Science in Military Leadership degree.

"Whether they choose to remain in the military or embark on a transition to civilian industries, it's imperative to recognize valuable, transferable skills that military service members and veterans have and give them the credit they're due," said Candace Rose, military pathway faculty coordinator at Palomar College. "Through this, we can create new pathways to high-paying, fulfilling careers, and support a smooth transition into the civilian world."