Dr. Mung Chiang Appointed Purdue University President

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 10, 2022

Dr. Mung Chiang will become Purdue University’s next president, effective Jan. 1, 2023.Dr. Mung ChiangDr. Mung Chiang

Chiang is currently Purdue’s John A. Edwardson Dean of Engineering and executive vice president for strategic initiatives. He was scientific and technology adviser to the U.S. secretary of state on an Intergovernmental Personnel Act appointment in 2020. Before his arrival at Purdue, he was the Arthur LeGrand Professor of Electrical Engineering at Princeton University and the first chairman of Princeton’s Entrepreneurial Council.

“Neil Armstrong said, ‘Knowledge is fundamental to all human achievement and progress,’” Chiang said. “A university gifts a time when lives are lifted by student access and success. My own life was lifted out of scarcity because of education. A university preserves a place for all minds in pursuit of open inquiry. And I'm ever grateful for the honor to serve the talents at our university. As an immigrant living the American dream and as a citizen of the greatest nation in human history, I'm also proud to serve, in higher education as I did in the U.S. State Department, the best hope for freedom and opportunity in the ‘shining city on the hill.’”

He holds 25 patents, founded three companies, and was named New Jersey’s 2014 CEO of the Year.

“Opportunities and challenges are intensifying for American higher education, from modality and value of learning to R&D investment by government and the private sector,” said Chiang. “We believe the entire Purdue system, across all campuses and all units, will innovate together and excel together: one brick at a time, toward boundless potential in the Boilermaker future.”

Chiang holds a B.S. (Hons.) in electrical engineering and mathematics, and an M.S. and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Stanford University.

 

 

