American University's Summer Institute on Education Equity and Justice to be Three-Day Virtual Event Centered on Antiracism

American University School of Education’s Summer Institute on Education Equity and Justice (SIEEJ) will be a three-day virtual event to discuss matters including standardized testing, school discipline, racism in higher ed, and self-care. The 2022 SIEEJ Conference – June 27-29 – will focus on the theme, “Courageous Educational Leadership: Transform K-12 Education through Antiracism.”

Some featured guests of the conference will include Drs. Pedro Noguera, Lisa Maria Grillo, Superintendent Andrae Townsel, Donna Y. Ford, Cynthia Tyson, Judy Alston, Jerlando F. L. Jackson, Tyrone Howard, and David O. Stovall.

Two authors will have virtual fireside chats to discuss their new books. Dr. Gregory Hutchings will discuss his book, Getting Into Good Trouble at School: A Guide to Building an Antiracist School System” and Dr. Ivory A. Toldson will discuss his book, Black College Leadership in Pk-12 Education.

The conference will also have evening social activities, such as a mindfulness and meditation for holistic healing activity with Rashid Hughes of the Heart Refuge Mindfulness Community, LLC.

And the convening will include a showing – virtual and in-person – and discussion of a new documentary, “Southern Prison Culture,” with film director, Jaquial Durham.