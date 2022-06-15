Education Department Finds Salt Lake Community College in Violation of Title IX

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 15, 2022

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has found that Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) is at fault in a pregnancy discrimination complaint brought by a student and a resolution has been reached.Salt Lake Community College

OCR determined that SLCC violated both Title IX and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 after investigating allegations that the school encouraged a pregnant student to drop a course because she was pregnant, did not engage in an interactive process to provide her with academic adjustments or necessary services during her pregnancy, and did not excuse her pregnancy-related absences or allow her later to submit work following those absences.

As part of the voluntary resolution agreement, SLCC will revise its non-discrimination notice and grievance procedures to comply with Title IX; publish information online for pregnant students about Title IX rights and how to seek accommodations; train its Title IX coordinator, Disabilities Resource Center staff, and other school employees regarding protections and accommodations for pregnant students; and complete and document its investigation of the student’s complaint of pregnancy discrimination.

“We look forward to working with Salt Lake Community College to promote a nondiscriminatory educational environment by ensuring pregnant students’ equal access to the college’s offerings,” said OCR Assistant Secretary Catherine E. Lhamon. “As we approach the 50th anniversary of Title IX next week, Salt Lake Community College’s commitments today take an important step to provide the equal access to education Congress has promised these 50 years.”

