Loyola University New Orleans Receives $5 Million to Create Center for Catholic Studies

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 15, 2022

Loyola University New Orleans has received $5 million to create the Canizaro Center for Catholic Studies. The gift comes from real estate developer and founder of First Bank and Trust, Joseph C. Canizaro.Loyola University New Orleans

An endowed fund will support faculty hiring, grow resources for students, such as retreats, international service pilgrimages, and high school student faith development programs and educate K-12 Catholic elementary teachers while providing scholarships for Loyola students to study abroad in Rome.

The Rev. Nathan O’Halloran, S.J., will be center director. 

“With great joy, we look forward to launching the Canizaro Center, which will allow us to grow our Catholic Studies program and promote the Catholic intellectual tradition and Jesuit spirituality,” said the Rev. Justin Daffron, S.J., interim president of Loyola. “This exciting new endeavor will advance the Roman Catholic Church in our region. New pilgrimages, retreats, and scholarships will help provide the formative experiences to develop leaders in service to others.”

 

Related Stories
Salt Lake Community College
News Roundup
Education Department Finds Salt Lake Community College in Violation of Title IX
Dr. NL Bishop
News Roundup
VCCS Board Restarts Chancellor Search
Dr. Michael L. Lomax
News Roundup
UNCF and Steve Fund Partner to Improve HBCU and PBI Student Mental Health
American University
News Roundup
American University's Summer Institute on Education Equity and Justice to be Three-Day Virtual Event Centered on Antiracism
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Director of Admissions
Franklin College
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Assistant Professor of Marketing (Quantitative)
Yale School of Management
Art Program Positions
Coker University
Premium Employers
Csu Logo No Date
University of Missouri- St. Louis
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More