Loyola University New Orleans has received $5 million to create the Canizaro Center for Catholic Studies. The gift comes from real estate developer and founder of First Bank and Trust, Joseph C. Canizaro.

An endowed fund will support faculty hiring, grow resources for students, such as retreats, international service pilgrimages, and high school student faith development programs and educate K-12 Catholic elementary teachers while providing scholarships for Loyola students to study abroad in Rome.

The Rev. Nathan O’Halloran, S.J., will be center director.

“With great joy, we look forward to launching the Canizaro Center, which will allow us to grow our Catholic Studies program and promote the Catholic intellectual tradition and Jesuit spirituality,” said the Rev. Justin Daffron, S.J., interim president of Loyola. “This exciting new endeavor will advance the Roman Catholic Church in our region. New pilgrimages, retreats, and scholarships will help provide the formative experiences to develop leaders in service to others.”