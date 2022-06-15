VCCS Board Restarts Chancellor Search

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 15, 2022

Virginia's community college board is restarting its search for a new chancellor because Russell Kavalhuna, who was the Michigan official chosen on March 17, is no longer taking the job, WTKR reported.Dr. NL BishopDr. NL Bishop

Kavalhuna has instead decided to negotiate an agreement aimed at remaining at Henry Ford College president, the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) said in a Monday news release.

Current VCCS Chancellor Dr. Glenn DuBois will be retiring at the end of June. Dr. Sharon Morrissey, VCCS senior vice chancellor for academic and workforce programs, will be interim chancellor.

"We are disappointed, of course," VCCS board chair Dr. NL Bishop said in the news release. "Russ is an outstanding educator and leader in workforce development. We were looking forward to his joining us, but we respect his intent to remain in Michigan. We wish him well."

This development came after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin criticized the hiring process for the chancellor position as lacking transparency and failing to address needs of the 23-college system.

