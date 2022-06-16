Vermont College of Fine Arts to Stop Hosting Students on Campus

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 16, 2022

The Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA) announced Wednesday that it will stop hosting students on its Montpelier campus next year and is considering selling or leasing its buildings, the VT Digger reported.Vermont College Of Fine Arts

The nearly 15-year-old private school, which offers low-residency master’s degrees in six disciplines, will move some programs to liberal arts school Colorado College.

In the past, most VCFA students spent approximately two and a half weeks during the year on campus for workshops, performances, and lectures – the time was split between two semesters. But next summer, VCFA will hold summer residencies at Colorado College and winter residencies virtually.

The school is currently operating with a hybrid model – students can choose to complete residencies in person or virtually.

VCFA President Leslie Ward said the decision came about primarily because admins wanted collaboration among different disciplines. However, the campus only had enough space to host students from one program at a time. But by moving summer residencies to Colorado College’s campus, VCFA will be able to bring all students together.

The school plans to keep its administrative offices in College Hall and maintain the green. College Hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. 

VCFA is financially stable, Ward said.

“Objectively, this is devastating for Montpelier, its economy, and for all of us who fought so hard to make sure a campus that had been in continuous educational use since 1868 remained that way,” said Tom Greene, VCFA founder and former president.

Related Stories
Loyola University New Orleans
News Roundup
Loyola University New Orleans Receives $5 Million to Create Center for Catholic Studies
Salt Lake Community College
News Roundup
Education Department Finds Salt Lake Community College in Violation of Title IX
Dr. NL Bishop
News Roundup
VCCS Board Restarts Chancellor Search
Dr. Michael L. Lomax
News Roundup
UNCF and Steve Fund Partner to Improve HBCU and PBI Student Mental Health
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
System Specialist
Lebanon Valley College
Learning & Development Coordinator
University of Maryland Libraries
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Executive Director, CURE Program
University of Maryland, Baltimore
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Bc Logo Small
Baker College
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Discussing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with College of the Holy Cross President Vincent Rougeau
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More